Retired homicide detective shares his take on current protests across the nation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pete Carrillo is a retired homicide detective, who spent 26 years with San Diego Sheriff’s Department, recently wrote an Op-Ed in the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Carrillo joined Good Morning San Diego Saturday morning to discuss his op-ed and the current unrest with police across the country. “I also support the right for people to protest the death of George Floyd. We have a right to peacefully assemble and voice our grievances with our government. I don’t believe the President should have used force at the White House. I think that was wrong. You Can’t blame protesters for what others did at the church two nights before,” said Carrillo.

I do not condone lawlessness and I believe there are fringe groups on the left and right who are trying to undermine the current protests. If you can undermine the real reason people are protesting and that is because an unarmed black man died at the hands of law enforcement then you can undermine their cause.

When Carrillo was a detective In Homicide, he was tasked with investigating officer-involved use of force resulting in death or serious injury such as Officer Involved shootings. “I have interviewed officers who were forced to shoot someone in the course of their duties. You have to weigh the officers’ actions under the circumstances with all the available evidence at hand. Then you submit your case to the District Attorney’s Office for review. They determine if it was a justifiable homicide or if the officer should be charged with a crime. The officers in Minneapolis deserve Due Process while their case makes it through the system. At the same time, George Floyd also deserved due process and a right to go to jail to face a judge. He was denied that right,” said Carrillo.

The retired San Diego Sheriff’s Department homicide detective is now the executive producer and host of “Journey for Justice” on YouTube.