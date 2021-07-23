Retired Marine and author Scott Huesing riding across county to raise awareness for veteran suicide

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Major Scott A. Huesing USMC (Ret), the Bestselling Author of Echo in Ramadi is riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle across the country (3,000 mi) again this year for Save the Brave (STB) to raise awareness for Veteran Suicide. Huesing (51), the Executive Director of Save the Brave (501c3) began this ride in 2020 to honor his high school friend and veteran, David W. White (aged 48), who died from alcohol poisoning on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Butte, Montana. Huesing will ride from Biggs Harley Davidson in San Marcos, California to Peterson’s Harley Davidson South in Cutler Bay, Florida, south of Miami, FL.

Along the way, Huesing will make several stops to ask supporters to donate to STB and ride along with him on his journey to raise awareness for veteran suicide – emphasizing that these are not statistics anymore, they are friends and sons and brothers that we all know.

He’ll be joined by fellow veterans and riders from every state he passes through amidst the heat of July. Their goal – $50,000.00.

When asked, “Why did you pick July to make this ride?” Huesing responded, “I didn’t pick the month – the month picked me. If nothing else, it’s a reminder to everyone who joins me along the way that maybe we need to suffer a little bit to be reminded exactly why we are riding.” Veterans dealing with depression, alcohol abuse, and PTSD are especially impacted by the isolation this pandemic has caused in many cases.

Heusing joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy and Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share even more information about his ride.

To donate visit: www.savethebrave.org