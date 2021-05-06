Retired Navy SEAL Carlos Moleda inducted into Ironman Hall of Fame





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Carlos Moleda is a five-time IRONMAN World Champion in the handcycle division and a pioneer for the sport and handcycle racing. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, Moleda moved to the United States at the age of 18 and joined the military, becoming a U.S. Navy SEAL.

A Purple Heart recipient, Moleda was injured in the line of duty and was paralyzed in 1989.

After an introduction to triathlon, Moleda broke barriers becoming the first handcycle athlete to break 11 hours at the 1998 IRONMAN World Championship.

From 1998 to 2000, Moleda’s rivalry and fierce competition with motocross legend David Bailey took the handcycle division at the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona to a whole new level. The epic rivalry, in addition to Carlos’ impressive 10:55 victory in 1998 changed perception about what an athlete could do in a handcycle.

He would go on to win the handcycle division five times, achieving his first four IRONMAN World Championship titles during the peak of his career, and breaking ground yet again when he came back at the age of 53 to win his fifth in 2015. Carlos is also a seven-time national champion and also won the Buffalo Springs Triathlon (now IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock) twice.

Moleda has helped to develop rules for paratriathlon events, summited Mount Kilimanjaro and completed Race Across America in 8 days, 9 hours on a four-person handcycle relay team.

Moleda now serves as a spokesman for the Challenged Athletes Foundation and uses his expertise and motivational skills to teach younger kids with disabilities how to ride handcycles.

Founded in 1993, the IRONMAN Hall of Fame was created to honor individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the growth of the world’s most famous triathlon race series.

Moleda recently joined a prestigious list of remarkable individuals as he was inducted into the IRONMAN Hall of Fame.

Moleda joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share his story and what it means to be honored in this way.