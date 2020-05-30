Retired Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher files lawsuit against the Navy and New York Times Reporter





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Retired Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher is suing the United States Navy and a writer for the New York Times for violations of rights and defamation.

Gallagher’s defense team says his rights were violated when Navy officials leaked personal documents to a Dave Philipps, of the NYT, during pre-trial investigations. They say Phillip’s articles and podcast are proof he had information protected by The Privacy Act.

Due to the leaks, Timothy Parlatore, lead counsel, says the family received multiple threats including their teenage daughter.

Gallagher was charged with war crimes in September 2018. Local officials and the President got involved with this case when they felt Chief Gallagher was being unfairly treated before the trial. He was found not guilty of murder last Summer.

The lawsuit does not stipulate a damages amount, they say that is up to the jury to decide. The case was filed today in the United States District Court of Southern California.