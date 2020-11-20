Retired Navy SEAL Darren McBurnett discusses photography book ‘Uncommon Grit’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Retired Navy SEAL Darren “McB” McBurnett has authored a fine art photography book showcasing the incredible things our United States Navy SEALs do to protect our freedom.

The book titled, “Uncommon Grit: A Photographic Journey Through the Eyes of a Navy SEAL” is now available for purchase and can make a great gift as we approach the holiday season.

‘Uncommon Grit’ is a fine art photography book that takes a creative look at Naval Special Warfare Basic Underwater Demolition School (BUD/S). The one-of-a-kind piece gives readers a unique perspective of the first four weeks of basic conditioning phase—widely considered the hardest four weeks of all military training. The photos are beautiful and haunting at the same time. Readers will empathize, gasp, and feel a renewed, deep respect for the men willing to try to become Navy SEALs.

Ultimately, what makes these images truly special is they were captured by someone who has lived every moment shown—24-year Navy veteran, retired SEAL, and professional photographer Darren “McB” McBurnett. His unique viewpoint, creativity, and personal knowledge of the subject has resulted in images of BUD/S training rarely seen.

The author, Retired Navy SEAL Darren “McB” McBurnett, discussed the book with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

The book is available at www.uncommongritbook.com or anywhere books are sold.