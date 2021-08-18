Retired San Diego Rep. Duncan L. Hunter writes letter to President Biden about Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Retired San Diego Congressman Duncan L. Hunter wrote a letter to President Biden as well as several lawmakers, requesting the U.S. take back Bagram Air Base and the City of Kabul.

Hunter joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his letter and his take on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan.

We need to get airpower into that theater right now because a lot of Americans and American allies are at risk, Hunter said.