Retired U.S. Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher opposes “gender-neutral” changes to the official SEAL ethos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he would overturn a recent change to the Navy SEAL ethos that was undertaken to reflect the fact that women can now serve in the elite force. Trump’s tweet read, “I will be overturning this ridiculous order immediately!”

I will be overturning this ridiculous order immediately! https://t.co/sFIX5Y667v — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2020

Trump was responding to a tweet citing the American Military News report titled, “Navy SEALs change official ethos to be gender neutral, remove ‘brotherhood’ and more.”

The report says the, “U.S. Navy SEALs and the Navy Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) recently changed their ethos and creed statements to reflect a gender-neutral presentation of the elite Navy outfits, doing away with gendered terms like “brotherhood.” Continuing, “one change to the SEAL ethos was to alter a sentence in the first paragraph of the ethos to say, “Common citizens with uncommon desire to succeed” instead of the original, “A common man with uncommon desire to succeed.”

But as noted by the American Military Times report, “the changes come despite the fact that there have been no women to successfully complete SEAL or SWCC training and enter the elite units.”

Retired US Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher brought attention to the ethos changes by posting a photo of the memo from the commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command, Rear Adm. Collin P. Green, who wrote the changes “better reflect our ranks now and into the future.”

Gallagher joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss his opposition to the changes and why he he thinks its a joke.

Gallagher said himself and other veteran SEALs are “not in agreement with this.” The continued to say the changes, “this in now way strengthens us as a fighting force, and we should not be treated as a social experiment.”

Gallagher’s Instagam post of the memo is below:

On another note, Gallagher and his wife Andrea, have been writing a new book that will be published soon. The book’s title, “The Man In The Arena,” will detail Eddie Gallagher’s life.

The book’s website, www.eddiegallagherbook.com, reads “From Fighting ISIS to Fighting for his Freedom: A Navy SEAL’s Battle to Clear His Name.”

