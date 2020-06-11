Retired US Navy SEAL Chief and his wife create the Pipe Hitter Foundation nonprofit to benefit our service members





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For nearly twenty years, Chief Eddie Gallagher served as a United States Navy SEAL. After eight overseas combat deployments, two Bronze Stars and one Navy Achievement Medal, both with “V” for Valor. He was a model war fighter, ready to retire.

But on September 11, 2018, Gallagher was arrested and wrongfully charged with war crimes. He was confined for almost eight months before his trial. After a national outcry protesting his treatment, Gallagher was eventually found not guilty of the most serious charges, and he was freed.

After experiencing this nightmare firsthand, Gallagher and his family decided they wanted to help other service members and first responders who are entrapped in legal proceedings like he was.

The Gallagher’s created the Pipe Hitter Foundation to defend “the rights and freedoms of our men and women in uniform – the same rights and freedoms they risk their lives to uphold. To fulfill this mission, the Pipe Hitter Foundation has the following broad goals: financial support & legal defense, advocacy, and public affairs.”

Gallagher has also filed a claim against the Navy, and current journalist for the New York Times, David Phillips. Gallagher claims Secretary Braithwaite leaked documents to Phillips that resulted in Phillips publishing inaccurate articles about him.

Regarding the lawsuits, Gallagher said his “plan is to hold everybody accountable.”

Eddie and Andrea Gallagher spoke with KUSI’s Paul Rudy via Skype to discuss the new Pipe Hitter Foundation and his lawsuits in more detail on Good Morning San Diego.

Eddie Gallagher will be the Director of Operations of the Pipe Hitter Foundation, and Andrea Gallagher will serve as President.

More information on the Pipe Hitter Foundation can be found here: https://pipehitterfoundation.org/

The full lawsuit can be read here.

"How would you advise kids considering a career in the military?" Just one of the questions for Chief Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher. We also discusses their non-profit #ThePipeHitterFoundation, life after the trial, and his lawsuit vs the @USNavy @nytimes @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/KqAKbH6OgX — Paul Rudy (@PPRPapaPig) June 11, 2020