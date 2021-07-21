Return to School: First schools in San Diego County fully re-open

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will visit Enrique S. Camarena Elementary School.

The school is among the first in the state to start the 2021-22 school year with full-day, in-person learning.

Thurmond is expected to hear from Chula Vista Elementary School District leaders about safety efforts, Chula Vista’s “Virtual Academy,” and how to welcome all students back to campus in the first full year of in-person instruction following the March 2020 COVID-19 shutdown of schools.

Also, the Sweetwater District will begin the 2021-2022 school year with in-person learning for more than 36,000 students at 24 middle and high school campuses.

For many students and some staff in Sweetwater, this will be their first time on campus since March 13, 2020.

“We’re really looking forward to having all of our students and staff back on campus this year. Thank you for the hard work and dedication you’ve put into supporting students during these trying times. The work you have done in this past year is invaluable. It is apparent you are devoted to giving our students your best, and with that, thank you,” Dr. Moises G. Aguirre, Sweetwater District Superintendent