Rev. Shane Harris calls on San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to resign





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A lawsuit has been filed in Superior Court alleging sexual harassment, failure to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation, sexual assault and battery, and whistleblower retaliation by San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

A description of the suit reads, “Defendant San Diego Metropolitan Transit System’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nathan Fletcher, stalked plaintiff’s Instagram account and sexually assaulted plaintiff. Defendants abruptly fired plaintiff the same day Nathan Fletcher announced his candidacy for the California State Senate.”

In a statement, Fletcher confirmed he cheated on his wife, but denied all of the allegations in the newly filed suit.

Reverend Shane Harris, the founder of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, reacted on Twitter by announcing a press conference where he will call on Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to resign from his position as County Supervisor and Chair of MTS.

Harris said he has great concerns of “the intention of Sunday night.” Explaining that the statements he made Sunday had “nothing to do with” sexual relationships, or MTS.

Harris didn’t touch on the allegations in the suit, but said Fletcher had “moral incompetency” for cheating on his wife, Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher.

He also pointed out that when similar allegations were made against former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, Lorena Gonzalez was the first politician to call for his resignation.

A staff-led office for San Diego County’s District 4 is not appropriate, as Harris explained the community and the people deserve more, not a representative that is battling a lawsuit from rehab, asserting that Fletcher “has lost the trust of the public,” adding that he is “unfit for office.”

Harris called for everyone to offer comfort and compassion for Fletcher as he is getting treatment in rehab.

Concluding, Harris said Fletcher should not be given the option to continue working as County Supervisor, pointing out obvious double standards in the media regarding the Me Too movements treatment of Republicans versus Democrats.

Shane Harris full press conference is below:

Following his press conference, Harris tweet this messages:

I love the fact that some Republicans and Democrats across San Diego are angry with me. I feel honored and I also am clear that you guys are most angry that I won’t caucus with either of you on everything. I am not beholden to either side on everything. I am beholden to my heart… — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) March 29, 2023

I’m not ever going to bend to either party on everything. There will be moments where we agree and moments where we don’t. The beauty of America is that we can all have different opinions and be respectful. That’s true patriotism. — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) March 29, 2023

RELATED STORY: Nathan Fletcher admits to cheating on wife, now being sued for sexual harassment and retaliation

Today at 12 noon in the community I still reside in and grew up in County District 4 I will call for the resignation of Nathan Fletcher from the County Supervisor D4 seat and as chair of the MTS Board immediately. Per my understanding he had a relationship with a subordinate that… — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) March 29, 2023

I’m appalled by @nbcsandiego who is the only tv news agency that will not cover my call for County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s resignation but it’s a clear indication that they have had venom against me for a long time and that they do often seek to give certain elected… — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) March 29, 2023

The complete lawsuit is below: