Rev. Shane Harris details opposition to Safe Overnight Parking Site at Malcolm X Library

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shane Harris, the President of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, officially announced his opposition to Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed plan to convert the Malcolm X Library into a safe overnight parking site.

The overnight safe parking site is being proposed by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria as part of a broader package of different locations being proposed in all nine council districts for homeless people to sleep at.

The Malcolm X Library is the one facing major opposition from residents and various community leaders who do not believe the site is feasible for the community at large.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman as Harris held a press conference to launch his “Hands Off Malcolm X” campaign that included proposals for three alternative sties.