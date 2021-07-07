Rev. Shane Harris launches new policy initiative called ‘Boost Democracy’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rev.Shane Harris with the People’s Association of Justice Advocates is launching a new policy initiative to help improve public government meetings and make the process more user-friendly.

Rev. Harris’ proposal would allow those calling in to board meetings to be notified about the item they wish to speak on without having to sometimes watch and wait for hours before getting a chance to speak.

The idea has been proposed to four San Diego agencies: San Diego Unified School District, San Diego County Board of Supervisors, San Diego County Office of Education, and San Diego City Council.

See the full policy proposal here: https://www.pajmovement.org/boostdemocracy