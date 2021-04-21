Rev. Shane Harris pushes officials to adopt George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many people across America watched the stunning outcome of former Minneapolis, MN police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial and verdict as he was found guilty by a Minneapolis jury on all three counts in George Floyd’s murder.

Floyd’s murder has brought national and international attention to the call for police reform in America and racial justice.

Rev. Shane Harris, the President of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, and other San Diego leaders are now pushing City Council and Board of Supervisors to pass resolutions in support of H.R. 1280, the ‘George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021.‘

Harris and San Diego leaders held a press conference Wednesday to detail their support for HR 1280, what they say is the next step towards “reimagining policing.”

A number of civil rights leaders across the nation argue that without this legislation, there are no guarantees that the nation won’t once again experience another George Floyd killing.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 was passed by the House of Representatives earlier this year, and President Biden told Floyd’s family that he will sign it, calling on the Senate to pass it immediately.

The federal legislation would allow for the U.S. Department of Justice’s civil rights division to subpoena local police departments, would also ban chokeholds federally & limit qualified immunity as a defense to liability in a private civil action against a law enforcement officer.

The full press conference can be viewed here.