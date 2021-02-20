East County Cars & Coffee revs up the caffeine





EL CAJON (KUSI) – Car enthusiasts have likely had to put their affinity in the backseat due to coronavirus, but now they’re in luck: East County Cars & Coffee is taking place every fourth Saturday of the month at Foothills Church in El Cajon.

It’s an excellent place to see all different kinds of unique cars, learn about them, show them off, and even get pictures taken inside the rides.

The recurring event is family friendly.

It rained at their first event, but they are determined to show up rain or shine.

Event address:

Foothills Church

365 W Bradley Ave

El Cajon, CA 92020

Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, joined KUSI to help viewers learn about the ongoing event.

Chad Fowler, EC Cars & Coffee Organizer, discussed his cars and the event with the team at KUSI.

Learn more about EC Cars & Coffee here: https://www.facebook.com/events/246233073775316/