Reverend Shane Harris endorses Barbara Bry for Mayor of San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Reverend Shane Harris joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share why he has decided to endorse Barbara Bry for Mayor.

Harris explained, “I believe that her leadership is the type of leadership we need running our city right now. We are in a critical time, our businesses have been hit, our business community, our education, our schools have been hit, our kids have been hit. This pandemic has shaken so many communities, especially communities that have been long marginalized and long forgotten.”

“I want to make sure a Mayor is in place that will deal with the homeless issue, that will deal with the issue of density, and how density should be down, how do we build affordable housing and quite honestly, how does the Mayor connect to the education space? How does the Mayor make sure that kids are successful, even if it’s not in their jurisdiction? And so, I’m endorsing Barbara Bry,” Harris continued.

KUSI wants to note that Shane Harris made this endorsement as an individual, and it is not associated with the People’s Alliance for Justice organization. Shane Harris mentioned this at the beginning of the interview.