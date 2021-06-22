Revision in K-12 mask guidance doesn’t go far enough, ‘Let Them Breathe’ says





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The “Let Them Breathe” group is advocating for mask-choice for K-12 California students, who still have to wear masks at indoor schools.

The group has sent a letter to the California Department of Public Health demanding that they end mask mandates for students on June 15.

Let Them Breathe has found the revision in K-12 mask guidance lacking.

Sharon McKeeman, Co Founder of Let Them Breathe, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what Let Them Breathe is hoping to accomplish.

The group will hold a Smile-Fest on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mission Church Campus located at 825 Carlsbad Village Dr.