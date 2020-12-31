R&G Salumeria Wine Bar take-out options for NYE Celebrations

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI)- R&G Salumeria Wine Bar is a new establishment in Little Italy. Owners Giuseppe Gagliano and Chef Roberto Ciacciofera have teamed up to bring you an eclectic and vibrant restaurant that offers prepared recipes passed down by generations.

As small business owners trying to survive through COVID-19 restrictions, they are offering NYE deals for take-out.

Those include:

$45 Charcuterie board with a discounted bottle of wine of your choice for $10

Dinner for two and/or four: $25/ $45

(619) 228-9930 / 1445 India St, San Diego, CA 92101

email: info@rgwinebar.com