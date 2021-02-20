Richard Barrera discusses California legislators’ reopening plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California legislators have agreed on a $6.5 billion school reopening plan aimed at getting students back in classrooms this spring.

But it does not have the support of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said it does not go far enough or fast enough.

The plan would require county public health departments to offer vaccinations to school staff who return to in-person classes. It would also require schools seeking funding to reopen starting April 15 to vulnerable students and those in lower grades.

That includes English learners, homeless students, those without computers and foster children. The plan overhauls a plan Newsom had proposed in December.

San Diego Unified School Board President, Richard Barrera, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the state’s reopening plan.