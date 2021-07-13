Richard Barrera from SDUSD discusses California’s mask rule for schools





SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s new coronavirus rules for public schools eliminate physical distancing and make sure students won’t miss class time even if they are exposed to someone with the virus. But the state says it will still require everyone to wear masks while indoors.

The California Department of Public Health published its guidance for K-12 schools Monday afternoon which said that “schools must exclude students from campus” if they did not comply, directing them to offer such students “alternative educational opportunities.”

But the move has angered some parents.

However, in a tweet, the department said it would clarify its masking enforcement guidance, “recognizing local schools’ experience in keeping students and educators safe while ensuring schools fully reopen for in-person instruction.”

The state promised to review and possibly change this rule by Nov. 1.

Reopen California Schools founder Jonathan Zachreson says his group is preparing to sue the state over the new rules. Dr. Monica Gandhi is an infectious disease doctor and professor of medicine at the University of California-San Francisco. She says the state’s new rules are reasonable.

The president of the SDUSD school board, Richard Barrera, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the guidance.