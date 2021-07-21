Richard Barrera on SDUSD’s fall semester mask policy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District will have a universal required mask mandate for all schools during the fall 2021 semester.

Richard Barrera, San Diego Unified School District Board President, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the reasoning behind this decision.

The youngest age eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine is 12 years of age, so the majority of SDUSD students will be unvaccinated when the fall semester starts, Barrera explained.

With rising COVID-19 cases, Barrera said the district believes it’s the best way to protect those students who have not yet been vaccinated.