Richard Rider on Gov. Newsom’s $100B relief package

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a $100 billion recovery package today, expanding stimulus check totals to $11.9 billion.

Richard Rider, Chairman of San Diego Tax Fighters, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Gov. Newsom’s new economic relief plan.

While previous relief plans have distributed payments to low-income and other eligible residents, this new relief plan should reach into the middle class and include rent relief.

Byrnes brought up state legislators proposing tax increases, to which he said that most would not pass.

Rider decried the capital gains tax, saying, “We are dependent upon the capital gains tax, the most volatile, unreliable tax that there is in the nation because it goes up with the market, collapses when the market goes down,” Rider said, then emphasized that when the market goes down, California will not know what to do except raise taxes.