Richard Rider: San Diego’s housing agenda will push out landlords

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Leadership plans to declare housing a human right on Jan. 24.

This “declaration” will hold no legal teeth, but could give local leaders the backing needed to move forward with further housing regulations such as rent-caps and eviction protection.

Chairman Richard Rider of the San Diego Tax Fighters explained how these regulations will push landlords out of the City of San Diego and into other constituencies. Meanwhile, all additional fees will be put back onto taxpayers and renters in the city.