Richard Walkers Pancake House is hiring at all locations in San Diego

DEL MAR (KUSI)- Richard Walkers Pancake House is looking to hire at all of their locations. Downtown, La Jolla, Del Mar and Carlsbad are all in need of staff and have an opportunity and role for everyone.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Walker Jr. and Sr. about job positions. Jr. says, “Summer ended so things are definitely slowing down business wise but we’ve always been searching for more employees. I haven’t taken a day off in a very long time”

If you would like to apply to Richard Walkers Pancake House, visit their website or visit one of their locations to drop off a resume.

https://www.richardwalkers.com/