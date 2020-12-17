Richard Walker’s Pancake House prepares to reopen after judge’s ruling

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Wednesday evening suspended enforcement of provisions of California’s regional stay-at-home order regarding restaurants and live entertainment establishments in response to a court decision.

A San Diego Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday that the state and county are prohibited from enforcing the order against two San Diego strip clubs.

The county issued a statement Wednesday night announcing it was suspending enforcement of relevant portions of the order until it has clarity about the scope of the ruling by Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil.

Wohlfeil, who previously granted a similar temporary restraining order for Cheetahs Gentlemen’s Club and Pacers Showgirls International, wrote in his nine-page ruling that the state of California and San Diego County have not provided evidence tying the spread of COVID-19 or lack of intensive care unit bed capacity to live adult entertainment or businesses with restaurant service.

Wohlfeil’s ruling also applied to “San Diego County businesses with restaurant service,” though it was unclear exactly what businesses that portion of the ruling would apply to.

The owners of Richard Walker’s Pancake House, Richard Walker Sr. & Jr., were excited to hear this ruling, as they feared having to permanently close after months of regulations and expensive adjustments to their operations.

KUSI’s Jason Austell visited Richard Walker’s Pancake House to learn more about their plans now that a judge has ruled they can reopen dining services.

A judge's ruling leaves the possibility for in-person dining to resume in SD County. The County has suspended enforcement efforts. How will restaurant owners respond? The owners of Richard Walker's Pancake House will fully reopen today. The discussion continues @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/5RM854zHmt — Jason Austell (@JasonAustell) December 17, 2020