Ride for Alzheimer goes virtual for 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Virtual Rides4ALZ 2020 is a 108-mile ride and is one of San Diego’s largest motorcycle rides.

All proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s San Diego, and 100 percent of every dollar raised will stay in San Diego County for Alzheimer’s support and research, according to organizers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ride will be virtual. Riders will still be getting outside and riding, but are free to start at any time from anywhere along the route.

Learn more: www.alzsd.org/rides