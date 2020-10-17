Ride share drivers split on California Proposition 22

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Proposition 22 would consider app-based drivers to be independent contractors and not employees or agents. Therefore, the ballot measure would override Assembly Bill 5 (AB 5), signed in September 2019, on the question of whether app-based drivers are employees or independent contractors.

A “yes” vote supports this ballot initiative to define app-based transportation (rideshare) and delivery drivers as independent contractors and adopt labor and wage policies specific to app-based drivers and companies.

A “no” vote opposes this ballot initiative, meaning California Assembly Bill 5 (2019) could be used to decide whether app-based drivers are employees or independent contractors.

Ride share driver Tonje Ettesvoll joined Good Morning San Diego to explain why she says she will vote no on Prop 22.

Another ride share driver Al Porche said people should vote yes on prop 22.