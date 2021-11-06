‘Ride the Point 2021’ brings cyclists together for cancer research

POINT LOMA (KUSI) – “Ride the Point 2021” offers San Diegans an opportunity to cycle through Point Loma, Cabrillo Monument, Ocean Beach, and Mission Bay all while raising money for a good cause.

The Point Loma Rotary Club is hosting the Ride the Point 2021 cycling event to raise funds for the Moores Cancer Center’s pancreatic research department.

The event takes place Nov. 13 from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. for rides with a variety of different lengths.

Dawn Mayo, Assistant Director and Expo Coordinator, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.

The event is limited to 600 riders and registration will close once reached.

For more information visit ridethepoint.org

Scan the QR code below on your phone to sign up.