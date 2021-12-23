‘Rise and Shine Hospitality Group’ hosts Christmas dinner for San Diego’s less fortunate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local company has been giving back to the community and is now in its 10th year of feeding those in need.

This year, hundreds of military veterans and local families who may not have anywhere to go on Christmas will be treated like VIPs at “Feast and Fareway” in Coronado.

Johan Engman, Owner and Founder of Rise and Shine Hospitality Group, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the event.

In the past, even many of San Diego’s political leaders have stopped by the event.

