Rise in child COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York sparks concerns for California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Los Angeles Times has reported that a jump in child COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York has sparked concerns in California.

Of the 184 children being admitted to hospitals in New York, half are younger than five years old and are not eligible for vaccination.

Three-quarters of those 12 to 17 years old who were admitted to hospitals for COVID were not fully vaccinated, and 100% of those ages 5 to 11 admitted into hospitals were not fully vaccinated.

This has prompted California health officials to reaffirm their bottom line — get your kid vaccinated.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Physician, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the rise in child COVID-19 hospitalizations.