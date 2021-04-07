RISE San Diego grows social equity, wins SD’s Black-Owned Business of the Year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce and The San Diego Union-Tribune officially recognized RISE San Diego as the city’s Black-Owned Business of the Year.

One ongoing initiative at RISE is their State of Urban Neighborhoods (SUNRISE) webinar series in which community members join together to discuss topics relating to systemic oppression in San Diego’s Black community.

In the webinar series, members work towards policy changes that transform underrepresented communities.

Tony Young, current President and CEO of RISE San Diego, was the first African American budget chair in San Diego and the first African American president of city council in a major Californian city.

Young joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego with a discussion on the recognition and the social equity RISE San Diego is bringing to the county.