Ritz Theater in Escondido undergoes major renovation

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – An abandoned theater in Escondido is getting a long-awaited makeover.

The Ritz Theater is being renovated by New Vintage Church. It will serve as both a church sanctuary, and a theater open to the public.

The church also plans to replace nearby building with coffee shops and meeting rooms.

KUSI’s Dave Scott spoke with the Pastor of New Vintage Church, Tim Spivey about the project and how it will benefit the community.