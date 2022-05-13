Riverside County Animal Shelter raises awareness on ‘Red List’ pets in danger of euthanization

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the last few days, it’s been all over social media that there’s a list of dogs at the Riverside County Animal Services that will be put down. It’s called “The Red List”.

It went viral and that lead to many people going there asking for those Red List pets to adopt.

Many people stood in line on Wednesday.

Thursday, we want to bring attention to what happens every week with the Red List.

John Welsh, Public Information Officer at the Riverside County Animal Services, talked with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes about what happens every week with the Red List.