Riverside County Sheriff won’t enforce California’s regional stay-at-home order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California officials are painting a dire picture as upward of 22,000 residents test positive for the coronavirus each day, with about 12% inevitably showing up at hospitals in two to three weeks.

Three counties in the San Joaquin Valley region of the state have officially run out of intensive care unit beds, though patients may be sent to other beds in the emergency wards.

Some law enforcement officials said they don’t plan to enforce the rules and are counting on residents to voluntarily wear masks and practice physical distancing to protect themselves during the pandemic.

In a scathing rebuke of the latest order, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco called the business closures ridiculous. “I believe that all jobs are essential to someone,” he said.

In Orange County, Sheriff Don Barnes said deputies would be dispatched to calls related to potential criminal acts and to protect life and property — not to solely enforce mask-wearing or these latest stay-at-home orders.

“Compliance with health orders is a matter of personal responsibility and not a matter of law enforcement,” Barnes said in a statement over the weekend. “Orange County Sheriff’s deputies will not be dispatched to, or respond to, calls for service to enforce compliance with face coverings, social gatherings, or stay-at-home orders only.”

In San Bernardino County, the sheriff’s office has also said it will not use law enforcement patrols to enforce the governor’s latest orders.

San Diego County will enforce COVID-19 compliance protocols, including education and citations, amid spiking coronavirus cases.

Sheriff Bill Gore said four two-deputy teams will begin making “a full-time commitment” of the county’s 18 cities and unincorporated areas, ensuring compliance with public health orders. Several cities have already confirmed they will send officers to assist deputies in their duties, Gore said.

Residents can report egregious violations of the health order with the county complaint line at 858-694-2900 or email SafeReopeningComplianceTeam@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Los Angeles County deputies arrested nearly 160 people who were attending an illegal house party in Palmdale, California.