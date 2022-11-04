Rob Bernosky says duplicate voter registrations need to be addressed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rob Bernosky is a corporate American businessman who has managed the money of Californians for the majority of his career. Now, he’s running for California’s Secretary of State.

He worked as a Chief Financial Officer for companies and their shareholders, and has advised businesses in their financial ventures with his excess of experience and monetary wisdom.

Bernosky joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss his platform and what he hopes to accomplish for Californians. His priorities are to handle duplicate voter registrations, assess the user-friendliness of the Cal-Access website, and to balance the principles of the state of California toward a more centrist core.

More info: http://www.votebernosky.com/