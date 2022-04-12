Rob Perillo wins John Coleman Broadcaster of the Year Award





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National Tropical Weather Conference took place last week and it was there that Rob Perillo, the Chief Meteorologist at KATC TV3 in Lafayette Louisiana took home the John Coleman Broadcast Award.

John Stewart Coleman was an American television weatherman, who worked the last 20 years of his career at KUSI-TV in San Diego.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Mark Mathis talked with Rob Perillo about the conference, his award, and what it means to him to win.

Thanks so much to the @HurricaneCon tonight for the John Coleman Broadcaster of the Yr Award! Truly humbled to be recognized by my colleagues in the meteorological enterprise. It’s a blessing to part of this passionate weather & tropical community. #NTWC pic.twitter.com/EBSfj08J9F — Rob Perillo (@robperillo) April 9, 2022