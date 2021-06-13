Roberto the chihuahua shakes in anticipation for his new family

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Roberto is a nine-week old chihuahua blend shaking in excitement to meet his new owners.

Right now, he’s only four pounds but estimated to grow to 16-20 pounds.

Chihuahuas often shake, but it doesn’t mean they are cold, it just means they are excited.

Roberto is a snuggler and small enough to carry, but Jessica Gercke from the Helen Woodward Animal Center warned that they need time on their own furry four feet to learn independence.

Be wary of the urge to carry Roberto everywhere, Gercke said.

Roberto is already male-neutered and has up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identifications.

His adoption fee is $525, which allows for 25% for your first stay at Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is currently offering a Spring Fling Gala — Virtual Edition.

The Spring Fling Gala is the Animal Center’s largest fundraising event of the year.

The Gala takes place at 7 p.m. on June 19.

Guests may tune in for free!

For more information visit: www.animalcenter.org/spring-fling-gala<http://www.animalcenter.org/spring-fling-gala>.