Rock 105.3 The Show’s Sporting Goods Drive for Play it Again Sports La Mesa

LA MESA (KUSI) – Rock 105.3 “The Show” is set to help support the rebuilding of the “Play it Again Sports” that was damaged in recent La Mesa civil unrest.

Organizers are encouraging people to drive-thru and drop-off gently used sporting goods equipment during “The Show’s” live broadcast in front of the store from 6 – 10 a.m.

Of course, “The Show” will all be practicing “Social Distancing” and the appropriate waving protocol.

So, clean out your garage and closets, find your gently used sporting goods equipment.

It ‘s scheduled for June 24 at Play it Again Sports in the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center.