Rock Academy Choir & Dance Group performs ‘Light of Christmas’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rock Academy Choir performed “Light of Christmas” and their dance group showcased their dance to “Jingle Bell Rock” live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego on Sunday.

Rock Church Pastor Miles McPherson and Director of Liberty Station, Laurie Albrecht, joined the set to discuss details about the performances and upcoming events.

Their performances were part of the Toys for Joy 25th Anniversary 25 Acts of Generosity.