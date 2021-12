Rock Academy Choir performs ‘Light of Christmas’ live on ‘Good Morning San Diego’

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Rock Academy will be performing their Christmas Program called “The Greatest Story” on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at The Rock Church Point Loma.

Rock Academy was joined by Spokesperson Lauren Falconer and performed “Light of Christmas” live on KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego.”