Rock Church Children’s Choir supports Toys for Joy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For a quarter of a century, The Rock Church has hosted Toys for Joy as a way to share the Christmas spirit with families in need.

The 26th Annual Toys for Joy event will provide toys for 6,600 children on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Rock Church’s Children’s Choir sang on Tuesday, Dec. 6 while toys stacked up in donation bins at The Rock Church’s Point Loma location

