Rock Church East County campus hosts food distribution

On Tuesday, February 16, the Rock Church, East County campus hosted a community food, diaper and supplies distribution to help connect resources with those that have found themselves in an unexpected place of need during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the San Diego Food Bank, out of San Diego County’s 3.2 million residents, 450,000 people face food insecurity every day. With the onset of COVID-19, there is even more of a crisis. Not all San Diegians have access to obtain groceries at local organizations like the San Diego Food Bank. In understanding how this crisis impacts the community, providing alternate means to obtain food and other grocery necessities is a critical need for San Diegians.

Every first Thursday of the month, at the Rock Church San Marcos and every second Thursday at the Rock Church City Heights and the third Tuesday at the Rock Church East County campus, the community is invited to get free food and supplies. The drive-thru set-up is designed for easy pick up. The distribution of groceries and supplies begins at 12PM and ends when supplies run out for the day.

At this past January’ food distribution in San Marcos, 205 households comprising 810 individuals received 3,755 pounds of food. The following week at City Heights, 231 households comprising 833 individuals received 5,885 pounds of food,, and the following week at the East County campus, 177 households comprising 712 individuals received 13,798 pounds of food. Since the birth of this project on April 3rd, an average of 212 households have come through the three sites hosting the monthly distributions equating to over 5,675 individuals receiving much needed groceries, diapers, and household supplies to date.

If you would like to participate and receive groceries and other household supplies or if you’d like to volunteer, partner or donate to the Provision Ministry, please visit their website for more information – https://www.sdrock.com/ministries/provisions/. You can also connect the Provision Ministry via email at – for San Marcos provisions@sdrock.com and for City Heights provisionsch@sdrock.com

The @rockchurchco is doing a food distribution today at noon at their east county campus. No questions asked, if you are in need, they are there to help @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/2R6gqcQFYJ — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) February 16, 2021