Rock Church East County campus to host food distribution

We are one week away from Thanksgiving and Christmas is right around the corner.

While normally it is a joyous time, this year has brought unexpected challenges for many families.

Miles McPherson of the Rock Church joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the food distributions going on throughout the County to help families in need.

According to the San Diego Food Bank, out of San Diego County’s 3.2 million residents, 450,000 people face food insecurity every day.

Distribution of groceries details:

Tuesday, November 17 * Rock Church East County Campus

808 Jackman St, El Cajon, CA 92020

10AM – Volunteers begin set up

12PM – Drive-thru begins and continues until supplies run out

Thursday, December 3* Rock Church San Marcos Campus

1370 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos, CA 92078

9AM – Volunteers begin set up

12PM – Drive-thru begins and continues until supplies run out

Thursday, December 10* Rock Church City Heights Campus

4001 El Cajon Blvd San Diego CA 92105

9AM Volunteers begin set up

12PM Drive-thru begins and continues until supplies run out

Tuesday, December 15 * Rock Church East County Campus

808 Jackman St, El Cajon, CA 92020

10AM Volunteers begin set up

12PM Drive-thru begins and continues until supplies run out