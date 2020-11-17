Rock Church East County campus to host food distribution
We are one week away from Thanksgiving and Christmas is right around the corner.
While normally it is a joyous time, this year has brought unexpected challenges for many families.
Miles McPherson of the Rock Church joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the food distributions going on throughout the County to help families in need.
According to the San Diego Food Bank, out of San Diego County’s 3.2 million residents, 450,000 people face food insecurity every day.
Distribution of groceries details:
Tuesday, November 17 * Rock Church East County Campus
808 Jackman St, El Cajon, CA 92020
10AM – Volunteers begin set up
12PM – Drive-thru begins and continues until supplies run out
Thursday, December 3* Rock Church San Marcos Campus
1370 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos, CA 92078
9AM – Volunteers begin set up
12PM – Drive-thru begins and continues until supplies run out
Thursday, December 10* Rock Church City Heights Campus
4001 El Cajon Blvd San Diego CA 92105
9AM Volunteers begin set up
12PM Drive-thru begins and continues until supplies run out
Tuesday, December 15 * Rock Church East County Campus
808 Jackman St, El Cajon, CA 92020
10AM Volunteers begin set up
12PM Drive-thru begins and continues until supplies run out