Rock Church employees test positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several Rock Church employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the church.

They currently have 15 confirmed cases across our five physical locations. They are working with and helping these staff members get the care and help they need. Some campuses and teams are directly affected by this and are self-quarantining.

Out of an abundance of caution, in-person Sunday services will be limited to our Point Loma and Microsite locations only on May 16th and May 23rd.