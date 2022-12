Rock Church hosts 26th Annual Toys for Joy event





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For a quarter of a century, The Rock Church has hosted Toys for Joy as a way to share the Christmas spirit with families in need.

The 26th Annual Toys for Joy event will provide toys for 6,600 children on Saturday, Dec. 10.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Rock Church Campus Pastor Travis Gibson with details.