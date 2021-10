Rock Church raising funds for Toys for Joy on Make a Difference Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Rock Church is giving back, as Saturday marks Make a Difference Day.

Pastor Greg Hendricks of the Rock Church discussed the HundredX program, which aims to raise $100,000 to be donated. He says it’s easy to get involved: you just need to fill out a survey, and it generates $2 for Toys for Joy.

You can find that survey here: https://www.sdrock.com/feedback/