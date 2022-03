Rock Church springs into action with continued monthly food distributions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Rock Church San Marcos will be springing into action, kicking off their monthly food, diapers, and supplies distribution.

The goal is to help those who have found themselves in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pastor Becky Aniversario of the Rock Church joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the monthly food distributions.