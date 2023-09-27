Rock Day kicks off penguins’ breeding season at SeaWorld San Diego

Rock Day has kicked off at SeaWorld San Diego’s penguin encounter which means breeding season is underway for almost three hundred penguins. The rookeries open and the flightless birds will begin to build nest with the rocks. The SeaWorld team has assembled over 20,000 pounds of river rocks throughout the penguin encounter for six species of penguins.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was inside the 20-30 degree encounter and learned more about the way penguins build their nests for breeding season.

SeaWorld San Diego has the oldest Emperor Penguin in the world and we got to see him ‘cuddle’ with his girlfriend at the penguin encounter.

Later on Good Morning San Diego, Kacey McKinnon was bit by a penguin.