Rock N Hair Salon excited and relieved to be able to rebuild their business

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has come under fire from some business groups and political opponents for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and imposition of economic restrictions, insisted Monday the lifting of regional stay-at-home orders was based on scientific projections of future hospital demand — not politics.

The stay-at-home order for the 11-county Southern California region was imposed Dec. 6 when the regional intensive-care unit capacity dropped below 15%. The state announced Monday morning the order in Southern California and all other regions of the state was being lifted, based on a four-week projection of future ICU demand.

Critics were quick to lash out at Newsom over the announcement.

Lifting the regional stay-at-home order allows many industries to reopen, including hair salons.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner spoke with the owner of Rock N Hair Salon, located inside the Lexus Escondido dealership, to see what she things about finally having the ability to reopen her business again.

The owner, Jamie Layne, said she is excited and scared, but mostly relieved to see we are moving in the right direction.