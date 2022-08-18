Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar hosts San Diego Happy Hours

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is in town to present the Surfrider San Diego Happy Hours at Beach House in Mission Beach, and Tin Roof in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Hagar’s new Beach Bar Cocktails champion his mission to keep the beaches and ocean clean, as he presents a generous donation and reveal a sand sculpture by renowned sand sculpture artist, Greg LeBon at Beach House.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy will be at Beach House with Hagar to capture all the excitement.

But before his happy hour tour starts, Hagar stopped by the KUSI News studio to speak with Paul Rudy about his Hall of Fame Rock & Roll career, and journey creating the Beach Bar Cocktails.