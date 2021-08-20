Rock Thrift accepting donations for Military Heroes Festival

In a partnership between Liberty Station, USO and Rock Church they will be hosting the 3rd Annual Military Heroes Festival. The USO chose active duty military families to participate in the event. They will be receiving groceries, backpacks, clothing, haircuts and more. Plus food and entertainment will be provided.

The Rock Thrift Store is collecting donations to help fill the need. They are looking for kids shoes and books as well as games. Donations can be dropped off until Saturday morning.